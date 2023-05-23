Round Abouts have been around for a very long time and are simply traffic circles. They eliminate traffic signals and stop signs but are far more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians when vehicles often are merging from at least three or four directions at once. The only thing that should be in the center of these circles is flashing yellow lights and caution merging traffic signs. To decorate them with anything that could distract a driver's attention from merging vehicles or crossing pedestrians is foolish and dangerous.

Denny Haynes