Look around the community with a sense of curiosity and you’ll find endless efforts underway to make a difference in the world.

Recently, I ran across the Days for Girls nonprofit and the individuals in our valley that are making feminine hygiene kits to help girls in developing parts of the world without access to those products, a cost-effective and reusable system they can use. There is an enormous need for this low-tech solution to help young women avoid having to shut themselves away during that time of the month and miss out on their education or work.



