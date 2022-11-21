Look around the community with a sense of curiosity and you’ll find endless efforts underway to make a difference in the world.
Recently, I ran across the Days for Girls nonprofit and the individuals in our valley that are making feminine hygiene kits to help girls in developing parts of the world without access to those products, a cost-effective and reusable system they can use. There is an enormous need for this low-tech solution to help young women avoid having to shut themselves away during that time of the month and miss out on their education or work.
Vicki Larson of Monitor has been involved in the local effort that started several years ago to create the kits that are sent around the world. She got involved through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints when leaders encouraged their involvement. It started out as a part of Make a Difference Day and one of the original members of the group was Margie Kerr, one of the founders of the local effort to encourage volunteerism in the valley.
One of the wonderful aspects of the effort is that the group of women who do this work come from various faiths and meaningful friendships have developed, Larson told me. There’s nothing more powerful than people coming together to serve others in need. This enhances the social fabric of our communities as well as helping those in need around the world.
Larson once traveled to Ghana to hand deliver some of the kits. This is the kind of contribution that continues to keep participants inspired.
Assembling the kits requires some sewing but for those who don’t sew there are other tasks that must be accomplished, such as cutting out patterns, that don’t require sewing skills. This creates an opportunity for individuals of various skill levels to be active participants.
Larson has taken on the responsibility of managing the local effort and spends a lot of time going to yard sales, handling the organization’s funds, storing boxes of supplies and setting up the monthly meetings. It’s a big job.
The group meets once a month for a few hours and over a number of gatherings completes kits that include pads, a washcloth, instruction sheet, a waterproof bag, two pairs of panties and a couple of shields that fit around the panties, Larson told me.
The completed kit can be used as a small backpack, which makes it convenient for girls in developing areas to maintain their privacy and make the kit portable enough to be useful. The fabric is washable which gives girls the opportunity to use the kits for years.
Days for Girls, which gets its name because it gives girls additional days each month to continue work or education, is a nonprofit with a national presence.
The completed kits are sent to distribution sites around the country and then routed to where they are most needed, including to a growing number of refugee camps. The organization has delivered nearly three million kits worldwide.
A lot of material gets donated throughout the year to help keep the costs down for the local groups creating these kits.
There is one more benefit for the group that Larson volunteers with each month. Margie Kerr brings her famous Macadamia nut chocolate chip cookies to fuel the volunteer effort. For those of us who have been on the receiving end of a cookie delivery from Margie, that’s a powerful incentive to keep volunteering.
If you have questions or want to donate or get involved, connect with Larson at nanavic@nwi.net.
