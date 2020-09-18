Recently, I joined a small group of pastors and another civic leader in launching a series of conversations about race and belonging. We’re calling this effort Living Into Inclusivity and our objective is to become more aware of what it means to be part of the dominant white culture as well as trying to better understand the reality of life experiences for those who are different.
Our second conversation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24. To prepare for that discussion, we will be listening to a podcast in which Krista Tippett of Onbeing.org interviews therapist and trauma specialist Resmaa Menakem titled “Notice the Rage, Notice the Silence.”
Menakem helps organizations and communities wade through the murky and difficult issues of race and racism.
Of his work, Menakem says “I am a healer. I help people rise through the suffering’s edge. I am a cultural trauma navigator. I am a communal provocateur and coach. I consider it my job in this moment to make the invisible visible.”
Here is a link to Tippett’s interview with Menakem: http://wwrld.us/racetalk.
Soon after the conversation, our group will post the video of our discussion for those who may be interested in following along. The members of our group include civic volunteer Karen Rutherford and faith leaders Laura Shennum of Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Sheila Marie and John Coleman Campbell of First United Methodist Church, James Aalgaard of Grace Lutheran Church, Dave Haven of Celebration Lutheran Church, Thom Nees of Serve Wenatchee Valley and Frances Twiggs of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
To read about the members and our initial conversation, please access artofcommunityncw.com and search for Living Into Inclusivity.
We hope our journey into this challenging subject will serve to bring people together and foster greater understanding and empathy.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.