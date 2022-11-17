In a community, so many people step up and find ways to make a difference that few people ever know about or appreciate.

Donna and Fritz Van Doren were kind enough to let me know about the individuals, businesses and families that have volunteered their time and energy over the years to keep the Valley View Cemetery, a small cemetery just north of the junction of Highway 2 and Sunset Highway in Douglas County. A Civil War veteran can be found among the graves there.



