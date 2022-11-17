In a community, so many people step up and find ways to make a difference that few people ever know about or appreciate.
Donna and Fritz Van Doren were kind enough to let me know about the individuals, businesses and families that have volunteered their time and energy over the years to keep the Valley View Cemetery, a small cemetery just north of the junction of Highway 2 and Sunset Highway in Douglas County. A Civil War veteran can be found among the graves there.
Matthew Van Doren, their son, did his Eagle Scout Project in the early 2000s helping improve the cemetery. “He installed the flag pole along with the Distinguished Flying Cross in honor of all veterans and families,” according to his mom.
Caring for the cemetery has been a volunteer effort with many people contributing, including Millie Monesmith Travis, the late Matt Warner, Frank and Verna Neher, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3617 and other community service groups, including the folks in the East Wenatchee Rotary Club.
This year, the rope for the flagpole needed to be replaced and Guy’s Tree Service sent a truck to get the job done, said Donna Van Doren. “It was nice seeing Old Glory flying again and just in time for Veteran’s Day,” she added.
“On the 20th day of August, 1914 W. T. Clark and his wife Adelaide and the Union Trust Bank of Spokane, for the price of one dollar, quit claimed two and three quarters acres to Douglas County, for the express purpose of a cemetery. Named as trustees were J.W. Farver, H.T. Cox, O.V. Sellers and their successors.
There were terms under the conditions of this conveyance of land. It was to be used as a non-sectarian cemetery, not to be dedicated to any one religion. The selling price of each six grave plot was not to exceed $25. The revenue from these sales was to be used for upkeep. Other provisions of the transaction are noted on the deed. Interesting to note, the deed was not filed for record until July of 1916, even though the original transaction was August 20, 1914. One of the trustees, O.V. Sellers filed it two years after the land was deeded.
The first recorded interment was that of Maryn G. Metzger, a child, born in 1909 and died in 1910. Abraham Monesmith was the next recorded interment. Most of the burials were in the twenties and thirties. The last recorded interment was William Casper Tobler in 1985. There were some disinterments, which we are researching at this time.”
Here’s to the volunteers who have lovingly worked to care for the Valley View Cemetery and for the Van Doren family for passing on this information.
