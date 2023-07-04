Dear Editor,
Submersibles take rich people to see the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean, and aircraft take celebrities to see the earth from outer space. If the wealthy can see that far, why can’t average Americans see past the ends of our noses?
We can’t see what’s going on in our public schools, our political parties and governments, our corporations, and even our churches. Our once sacred institutions have become bureaucratic furnaces of oppression devoted to furthering the power and paychecks of their leaders while leaving their customers in the dust.
And here’s another thing. Only billionaires can afford to take personal submarines and space voyages. Billionaires use the money they have hoarded away from the tax collector using loopholes and the fact the IRS doesn’t have enough staff to do its job.
Republicans tell us the rich can’t possibly be taxed above their current 37% marginal tax rate. But our own tax history tells us the fair share for the rich in this country has always been a top marginal rate in the 50s, 60s, or even higher.
It’s time to reform our cherished institutions and bring the rich back to earth.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Chelan County summer resident)
