How ironic Mr. McLaughlin is indicating there may have been skullduggery related to the city removing his political campaign signs. I live in a gated community within the city limits of Wenatchee. Despite the signage at our main entrance indicating “no soliciting,” there were 4 (unauthorized by our HOA) political signs for Mr. McLaughlin placed along the perimeter of our private property. When one of our HOA Board members attempted to contact Mr. McLaughlin via his campaign website - it turned out the campaign website allowed a person to write a message, but not to actually send the message. Our next best option was to dispose of the unauthorized signs. I suggest Mr. McLaughlin owes an apology to the homeowners & businesses he inconvenienced & offended by placing his political signs where they were not authorized.

Brenda Dunn



