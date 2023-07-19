This letter is to formalize a complaint about the use of campaign yard signs in City/Public Right-of-Way. I would like to note that I am the only candidate in the current Mayor’s race who has permission for every single campaign sign I have up. To be fair, it is primarily one other candidate who has been egregious about this, placing campaign signs in a City Park, at Cascade Medical Center, Cascade School District, etc.

While this practice may be technically “legal,” it is not genuine and gives the impression that our City, Medical Center, WSDOT, and School District are supporting a certain candidate, not to mention resulting in sign pollution. A candidate that talks with a property owner and gets permission to put up a sign is one thing, but what is going on in this current race is entirely another. I am therefore requesting that the City of Leavenworth consider taking action to prohibit this rude, disingenuous, and misleading campaign sign placement in Public Right-of-Way.



