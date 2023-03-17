This is regarding the Opinion Page cartoon on Saturday, March 4, attacking Pete Buttigieg for not dealing with the Norfolk Southern train derailment fast enough. I think it's important that we correct misinformation as soon as we can, and I would like to refer readers to the February 25th online issue of "Letters from an American", a newsletter about the history behind today's politics (with over 1,000,000 subscribers), by Heather Cox Richardson.

She makes two points--one, briefly, the NTSB, the agency responsible for responding to such events, "responded immediately and, the following afternoon, held a press conference" explaining what it was doing. Nine NTSB investigators and four lab engineers, the EPA and the Dept. of Transportation, were involved by Feb. 25.



