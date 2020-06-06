Thank you so much for having me! I am very honored to be here and share some words with you all. There are many tangents I thought about taking in regard to our senior class, but I just have a couple things to say and I hope they might find a place with each of you. First of all, I know this isn’t what any of us expected, but I’d like to say a huge thank you on behalf of my classmates to those who have made having a graduation possible. I cannot say enough how much every one of us still have to be thankful for: we made it here, we have friends and family supporting us, we have life in general, and there is a hope each of us can have that never changes.
There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty in the world, giving us reason to think we “shouldn’t” be joyful, loving, or thankful. However, I would encourage each of you to combat this unfortunately popular view because living joyfully is a choice we get to make daily. So, as Chelan High School’s class of 2020, let’s choose today to love others, be joyful, and always be thankful. Let’s not forget to thank those who’ve helped us along the way, propelling us to future successes.
Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of our journey at Chelan High School: our teachers, janitors, parapros, administration, office staff, cooks, friends, family, peers, everyone here and those who are not.
Let’s not let circumstances overshadow the memories we have made over the last four years: like sneaking into class 10 seconds after the bell rang hoping to not be noticed, eating lunch at the same spot almost every day, talking with Mrs. Carleton about our ever-changing career goals, learning to think on our feet and avoid push-ups in Gleasman’s class, asking Mr. Barnes and Mr. Roth for the millionth time what the formula is, listening to awesome music in Smith’s and heaven forbid we ever threw clay during ceramics, and the list of memories goes on with all the amazing people that are at CHS.
We are very blessed to be a part of the community we’re in. I’m very grateful for the years we’ve spent together as peers, classmates, teammates, and friends. Many of us have been together just since high school and some all the way back to preschool. I’m proud of us, not just for our accomplishments and the activities we have been a part of, but for the people we’ve become and the opportunities that have shaped us into who we are now.
This is a bittersweet farewell, but a joyful celebration regardless. We are graduating and that itself is something to be proud of. Not only that, but we’re all heading to a new season in our lives. Whether that involves furthering education, travelling, staying in Chelan, going into the military, or working, I pray we would be the best versions of ourselves we can be, no matter what.
There will always be circumstances happening in our lives, but let’s not let fear keep us from living and choosing joy because put simply, each day is a gift and not a given. Therefore, let’s be thankful for the days we’ve been blessed with and take every opportunity to live and love well.
Thank you all for listening and giving me the opportunity to speak. God bless and go Goats!
Molly Oswald is the daughter of Fran and Eric Oswald and plans to attend Northwest University in the fall of 2020 to play basketball and study exercise science.