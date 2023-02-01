Four years ago, we brought the community a new version of the Wenatchee World’s Progress Edition. It focused on telling the stories of the people who helped make the Wenatchee Valley a great place. A lot of stories and photos in that edition came out of Wenatchee’s Make a Difference Day. It was our “love letter to Wenatchee.”

The following year, we added five community awards honoring individuals or groups who were singled out for their exceptionalism in moving our community forward. That was coming up against a full year of the pandemic and there were many great people and organizations to choose from. We added to the story, in print and online, with some emotional interviews told through video and shared in a virtual event, our first Community Impact Awards Ceremony.