Four years ago, we brought the community a new version of the Wenatchee World’s Progress Edition. It focused on telling the stories of the people who helped make the Wenatchee Valley a great place. A lot of stories and photos in that edition came out of Wenatchee’s Make a Difference Day. It was our “love letter to Wenatchee.”
The following year, we added five community awards honoring individuals or groups who were singled out for their exceptionalism in moving our community forward. That was coming up against a full year of the pandemic and there were many great people and organizations to choose from. We added to the story, in print and online, with some emotional interviews told through video and shared in a virtual event, our first Community Impact Awards Ceremony.
Last year, we honored another five recipients in a similar manner with a virtual event and video storytelling. I believe it is our responsibility, but also our privilege, to tell you these stories. Our reporting attempts to capture the strength, courage and passion each of our award winners brings to their efforts in North Central Washington.
I’ve said before that our reporting brings context and meaning to people, places and events. Throughout each week, online and in our printed publications, you find important, relevant news and information. We provide answers to questions about what is happening in our community. Often this leads to other important questions and facilitated community conversations.
Many of these stories are about crime, fire and tragedies. Often we are providing information and context around the challenges that face us. We do also write about the good news, helping our readers discover the people, places and things that make this such a great place to live and do business. Our annual Progress Edition highlights these positive stories. Our Community Impact Awards takes them to another level and allows us to pause and celebrate them.
This year’s Community Impact Award recipients are:
2023 Progress Award: Moved the NCW community forward: Scott Johnson, Wenatchee Rescue Mission
Community Connection Award: Brought people together: Chief Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Local Hero Award: Demonstrated courage to help out in a local crisis: Friends of Ukraine Refugees
Public Life and Leadership Award: Public official who demonstrated exceptional leadership serving the community: Frank Kuntz, Wenatchee mayor
Business Impact Award: Demonstrated leadership that makes the community better: Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
At 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, we will celebrate our 2023 honorees at the Riverfront Ballroom in the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $30.00 and available at wwrld.us/Community_Impact_Awards_2023.
