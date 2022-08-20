US-NEWS-WASH-ABORTION-POLITICS-SE

Some Republicans are now acknowledging that the end of Roe v. Wade prompted a surge for Democrats and blunted any momentum the GOP had in the local elections in this state. Can they get it back just by changing their messaging?

 The Seattle Times/TNS/Jennifer Buchanan

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the post-mortems from the surprising August primary elections, one word keeps coming up to explain why Republicans had such a lackluster showing.

“Republicans did not address the abortion issue,” state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, told The Herald, of Everett. “What transpired was lots of people who were passionate on the issue, independent and Democrat, showed up and voted. We got it wrong, and we need to change.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?