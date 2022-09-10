Purchase Access

LO_UW_Suzzallo_Library-TN

It’s the diploma divide. As Trumpism dominates the GOP, Washington voters with college degrees are going hard the other way. Pictured here is the quiet room at Suzzallo Library on the University of Washington campus.

Politics these days is all about divides — cultural, racial, urban versus rural. There’s the growing gender gap in voting. But a new post-primary poll of Washington state highlights a different gap, one that now trumps them all (pun intended).

It’s the diploma divide.



