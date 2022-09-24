LIFE-WASH-PRAYING-COACH-1-SE

Then-Bremerton coach Joe Kennedy, center, in blue, covers his eyes as he kneels and prays, after the game on Oct. 16, 2015. The Bremerton school district says it has been trying to rehire its famous former coach — after being ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to do so — but he’s out on the political circuit and they say he hasn’t called them back.

 The Seattle Times file photo/TNS/Lindsey Wasson

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Bremerton assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy had the right to pray on the field, it wasn’t widely understood then that the court had also ordered the school district to give him his job back.

The day of the ruling, Fox News host Sean Hannity expressed doubts the district would follow through. But one of Kennedy’s lawyers clarified that they had no choice: “We’re ready to have that fight. If they want to defy the Supreme Court, I think they’re gonna realize they made a serious mistake.”



