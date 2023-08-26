"Nonprofit Director "disappointed" by response of public officials August 17, 2023 Wenatchee World
Rachel Todd is the YWCA North Central Washington Executive Director. She is on a mission to improve the health and future on some of our fellow citizens who have issues with addictive drugs.
The public officials that she was disappointed with, to put it mildly, are probably not accomplished scholars in the local community, and it is apparent to me have little understanding of the depth and breadth of the drug problem in our little hamlet in Eastern Washington.
Oh, wait a minute, they did offer in evidence there knowledge of the drug problems in other areas such as Portland and Seattle.!!!!! WOW! We must assuredly keep in mind these exclamations are from individuals with expansive food service knowledge and the other who is wont to show up at public events strutting around with a loaded rifle.
Seriously!! So to Ms. Rachel Todd I apologize for their lack of knowledge, and their lack of professionalism. It is clear that as citizens of this area we need to start electing quality candidates for our Public Offices.
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
