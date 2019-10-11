Don Seabrook | A week of small surprises

Some weeks here in the newsroom are pretty well planned out as I go from one event or subject to another, making photographs for the newspaper.
Other weeks, like this past one, I’m doing a lot of searching for what I’ll take pictures of. And sometimes what I find I think is pretty great. Maybe subject-wise it’s not monumentally newsworthy but I get a kick out of recording simple slices of life of the Wenatchee Valley.
On Monday, I found Tim Herdt with the city parks department taking railing off of the Rotary Play Village at Lincoln Park. I photographed him and then went to the parks department office where I had been told they had stockpiled the pickets from the play area that had donors’ names on them. It made for an interesting photograph and story beyond the playground destruction.
Also on Monday, as I was driving out of The World’s parking lot, I saw a spray of water in the bright sunshine and there was Pablo Sandoval washing a building to get it ready for painting. The way the light illuminated the water was pretty cool, I thought.
On Tuesday, I had a bit of time before a volleyball game in Leavenworth so I looked around the back side of town near the ski area and noticed a goose in a small pond with reflections of some yellow leaves on the mountain behind it. I just got my truck stopped, window down, camera up when it flew off. The camera was on a slow shutter speed so I thought I had nothing. But back at my computer that night, I found one frame with my camera movement matching that of the goose so it was tack sharp with the background a bit blurry.
On Wednesday, reporter Bridget Mire and I were headed to report on a WestSide High School program when I saw some workers building a treehouse up Chumstick Canyon outside of Leavenworth. I stopped to take some photographs and when I later called the owner I found out his dad had made him a treehouse where he had caught the tree house bug and he was building this one for his daughter’s birthday in a few weeks. Those photographs will publish next week.
Then on Thursday, I was back in Leavenworth where I was going on a horse ride with my daughter. While waiting for her to saddle a couple of horses, I saw a cat sunning itself in an old barn. I grabbed a camera from my truck and made this photograph just before the cat bolted inside.
In last week’s column I talked about stories that take a long time to develop. This week the stories seemed to be instantaneous.