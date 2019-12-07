Don Seabrook | Being open to change

The first aid kit comes out for nurses Julie McAllister, East Wenatchee, left, and Kim Collier, Wenatchee, who cut themselves while making stained glass ornaments at the Get Lit Stained Glass Ornament class at the Wenatchee Valley Museum's MakerSpace room Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2019. In a group with two other nurses who came to the class, three of them ended up with minor hand and arm cuts and the fourth with a minor burn from a soldering iron. They said they try to do a group activity every month. About 15 adults came to the event learning how to cut glass (and how not to) then use soldering tape, solder and a soldering iron to put together ornaments.
Nurse Julie McAllister, East Wenatchee, works with a homemade bandage on her finger at the Get Lit Stained Glass Ornament class at the Wenatchee Valley Museum's MakerSpace room Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2019.
I went to a Christmas ornament making class at the Wenatchee museum Wednesday night looking for a photograph, not sure what to expect. I thought I might end up with a pretty typical photo of a person concentrating, colorful pieces of glass in their hands. I try to be open to whatever happens at these events and ended up coming away with something very different.
When I arrived, several people in the class were having trouble cutting glass pieces into the shapes they needed. Near the back of the room, two had just cut themselves and there were signs of blood on the paper they were working over. In conversation, I found out they were a group of four nurses who plan an evening activity every month.
I hung around their area for some time when one of them cut themselves again and asked the teacher for a bandage. He came out with a first-aid kit, and I hustled to get into a position to show the kit and two of the women who had hurt themselves.
The injuries weren’t serious, so their laughter through the process made the photograph that much more storytelling.