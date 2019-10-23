Don Seabrook | Just ignore me

Earlier this month on a Monday I called the Wenatchee Museum & Cultural Center to see if someone was getting the building ready for their Haunted Museum. I had received an invitation to browse the finished haunt later that week but I wanted to get something published earlier to give the public more notice.
When I arrived, the head of the construction group was happy to see me but wanted me to tell him what I wanted to photograph.
That question “what do you want us to do?” comes up in many of my wanderings. But as a photojournalist, I’m there to document, not direct. My reply is always, “Just ignore me, keep doing what you are doing.” I make arrangements as best I can to be at a location when something is happening that is interesting and photographic.
In this case, the group getting ready for the haunt was working around the museum’s apple sorting machine, so I worked on the angle of them making something haunted surrounded by museum pieces — specifically an old pesticide sprayer and two large plastic horses.
With time, I was getting some images that might work and eventually one of the workers, Kylee Boggs, came to an item on her list that sounded pretty interesting — checking the lighting in the Pangborn exhibit. I thought this could be ideal to tie the haunted theme with the museum.
The wait paid off and once she got the fog machine working, I photographed Boggs as she tested how the light worked in it. Behind the frame, in the background, I noticed the two cutout figures of pilots Pangborn and Herndon that added a hint of the location.