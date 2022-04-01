Don Seabrook | March's best photos

On the first day of March, I spotted water puddles on the infield of Sterling Intermediate School’s softball fields. Knowing that’s where Eastmont’s team practiced and that they had just started the day before, I was wondering how they would manage.
I met up with the coach in the school gymnasium and then followed the team out to the fields, seeing this image on my way. I thought it was an interesting look at how the girls hung shoes on their bats to dry and keep the dirty shoes outside their packs.
I was fortunate to be able to photograph Quincy’s state playoff comeback win over Blaine in Yakima. This photograph I think displays the extra effort the team made in the second half as they outscored Blaine by 22 points.
Owen Scott was flying his kite at Triangle Park in early March. My first photographs of him were from this low angle, showing how he was just relaxing, staring up at the kite. The picture didn’t need to include the kite, but just the string — leaving it up to the reader and caption to figure out what was going on.
After a while, Owen’s brother and sister came by with another kite and it wasn’t too long before things changed for the boy as the kites seemed to want to tangle up almost immediately.
Career night at the Douglas County fire station created some fun photographs as the younger kids tried getting into firefighting gear. Dallin Bordon told me he weighed 83 pounds. Firefighters told me the gear weighed 50 pounds.
I had met David Johnston while he and two other people were working on the Liberty pipe organ at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The crew had mentioned that Johnston had a full-size organ in his home. When I went there I was amazed at all of the workings crammed into a small room and the volume of sound the organ produced. The story was very interesting but maybe more interesting was finding out Johnston doesn’t know how to play the organ.
A surprising last-minute foul allowed the Wenatchee Valley College Knights to win their last regular season game and the league title. The reaction of players celebrating afterward told the story.
I was struggling to get a good photograph of the first day of classes at Lincoln Elementary School after the mask mandate was lifted. I was looking for a moment when the children were turned in the same direction — accentuating their faces and their individual decisions to mask or not to mask.
The teacher told the students to face the flag in the classroom for the daily Pledge of Allegiance and I moved to get between them and the flag. I was happy that each student focused on the flag instead of looking at me. I attribute that to being in the room with them for some time before this happened, letting them get used to me and my cameras.
Hockey is a tough sport to photograph. I usually choose to shoot pictures from what is called the “suicide box” located between the two teams, without any protecting and lens-distorting glass in front of the action. I’ve been hit in the face by a puck once so I try to be watchful of the it and players' hockey sticks, especially when they are nearby.
When I first saw PUD linemen changing light bulbs, I photographed them with the sun at my back, giving a good view of the bank of lights they were working on. I spotted the shadows of the lights on the ground and moved so my head was in one of the shadows. I looked up at the scene, moving just slightly to let the sun come between the workers and lights.
I photographed Eastmont and Wenatchee playing a tennis match earlier this week and found a spot to photograph from where the background of Eastmont High School’s gym was uncluttered. I like the puff of dirt coming off the ball as Chloe Andrewjeski hits it with her racket.
The next day, I headed to Cashmere and photographed a track meet. I think the temperature was about 20 degrees colder than the tennis match I shot the day before. I was glad I kept my winter coat in my truck. I usually photograph long jumpers in the air but I liked the expression Ethan Gregg had when I shot him landing in the sand.