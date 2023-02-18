I recently read an article in the Saturday, February 4, 2023, paper in the Opinion section written by the Seattle Times Editorial Board titled
“State Lawmakers, cities want to keep the public in the dark”.
I recently read an article in the Saturday, February 4, 2023, paper in the Opinion section written by the Seattle Times Editorial Board titled
“State Lawmakers, cities want to keep the public in the dark”.
I was totally floored by the legislature wanting to pass HB 1597 and SB 5571 which would make it almost impossible to request any information the public is entitled to. There should be no “improper purpose” when a citizen requests information from the Public Records Act as these bills propose. Who decides what is improper?
This appears to be lawmakers so worried about criticism or accountability, they are willing to meet secretly or set up roadblocks to the process that make it almost impossible to obtain any information in a reasonable amount of time. I agree with the authors, “that the longer an agency can delay, the better chance it has to bury uncomfortable facts until they don’t matter anymore.” I understand there may be individuals who overuse the request for materials, but these few people should not preclude the rights of the majority to expect a timely response by the government when requesting information. What are they hiding?
I would appreciate our local officials and state legislators clarifying their positions to the public on these bills.
The only way for the public to protect itself is to vote these dishonest politicians out of office.
Dr. Kenneth R. Sinibaldi
Chelan
The purpose of this letter is to encourage voters to support school levies in their communities. We have been through difficult and unsettling experiences with COVID, which resulted in irregular education and affected development of social and academic skills for our students. To help them m…
I recently read an article in the Saturday, February 4, 2023, paper in the Opinion section written by the Seattle Times Editorial Board titled
Recent connection with local police has me convinced that homelessness results in great measure from easy access to addictive drugs
In her Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got one thing right (but not much more) when she claimed “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left – it’s between normal or crazy.” So Let’s consider a few matters:
Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lo…
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.