May 27th. article by Bruce Yandle “What we can learn from an earlier inflation-employment conundrum” features a bipartisan proposal engineered by the highly underrated President Truman with similar inflation problems and a Republican congress. Yandle says they cobbled together a “tougher monetary policy with higher interest rates, increased taxes, and lowered government spending”. Those politicians were about fighting inflation, not political posturing.
Today’s political atmosphere is a different animal. Witness the compromise cobbled together to pass the debt limit, Biden compromised by agreeing to cut spending and Republicans dropped some of their more drastic cuts. However, politicians during Truman’s administration also raised taxes. Current debt ceiling legislation is without an important leg of the stool, to tame inflation and reduce the debt.
Like Elephants, some can’t forget George H. W. Bush’s defeat to Clinton because Bush broke his promise to never raise taxes, never mind that the revenue from that tax hike helped Clinton balance the budget and set the table for strong economic growth.
President Reagan, the king of peacetime spending created a budget deficit increase of 160.8%. The Gipper instituted trickledown economics, cutting taxes, and buying military hardware. For comparison President Trump increased the debt by 33.1 % fighting Covid and cutting taxes. President Biden has increased the debt by 8.8%, fighting Covid and building back the economy and yes, we all know the dollars loom larger now, as does the economy and the interest rate on the debt, which magnifies the need for fiscal responsibility.
Cutting taxes isn’t the panacea it is cracked up to be. The perverse resistance to reform the tax system to reflect a lower percentage of taxes on earned income and higher rates on unearned income is creating a divided society with the bulk of wealth at the very top, less in the middle, and nothing at the bottom. Yandle is right, something different is needed, but holding the debt ceiling hostage shouldn’t be part of the solution, (terrifying markets worldwide and downgrading our credit rating) but adding taxes to increase revenue seems a no brainer for a truly effective bipartisan debt reduction.
Realizing the need for housing for middle income families, I watch as new subdivisions and condos and apartments are being built EVERYWHERE yet MOST Middle Income families can not afford them!! MANY new hotels have been added to our area, though employees needed to accommodate the visitors w…
Rufus Woods recently wrote about "The Amenity Trap"; amazing recreational opportunities driving CW's housing crisis. An upcoming community forum will discuss the many factors challenging local housing affordability.