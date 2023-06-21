May 27th. article by Bruce Yandle “What we can learn from an earlier inflation-employment conundrum” features a bipartisan proposal engineered by the highly underrated President Truman with similar inflation problems and a Republican congress. Yandle says they cobbled together a “tougher monetary policy with higher interest rates, increased taxes, and lowered government spending”. Those politicians were about fighting inflation, not political posturing.

Today’s political atmosphere is a different animal. Witness the compromise cobbled together to pass the debt limit, Biden compromised by agreeing to cut spending and Republicans dropped some of their more drastic cuts. However, politicians during Truman’s administration also raised taxes. Current debt ceiling legislation is without an important leg of the stool, to tame inflation and reduce the debt.



