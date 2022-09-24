In an effort to bolster journalism — and, therefore, democracy — California is undertaking an interesting experiment. Gov. Gavin Newsom this month signed into law a fellowship program that will place more than 100 graduating journalism students in three-year jobs at news outlets across the state.

The Seattle Times reports that the initiative has sparked interest across Washington. State Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines and Senate president pro tempore, said she “thought that sounded like something Washington state could do.” Bruce Pinkleton, dean of Washington State University’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, said: “This is something we would love to see happen ... for the benefit of democracy across our state.”