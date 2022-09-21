Suddenly, pickleball is everywhere. At least, it seems that way.

The genteel sport with the funny name is the subject of a story from The Seattle Times that dominated The Columbian’s Health & Science section last week. It is the topic for an editorial from The Chicago Tribune. It is the theme of recent news reports from around the country trumpeting that “pickleball classes are a smash hit” or providing instructions on how to build a court or mentioning a city council approving a new facility.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?