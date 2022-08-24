Purchase Access

Local news is in a death spiral. The country has lost more than a quarter of its newspapers since 2005, and closures continue at a rate of two a week. This mass extinction has already left about 70 million people living in "news deserts," virtually bereft of local news.

The cost of losing these newspapers is more than missing jobs. The existence of a free press is one of America's core beliefs, enshrined by the Founders in the First Amendment. It is no coincidence that as journalism is threatened, so is democracy.



