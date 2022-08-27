If you want to be taken seriously, researchers tell us, a lot is riding on your name.
For instance, a UCLA study found a few years ago that parents who give their children certain first names are giving them a career advantage later in life. So pick a classy name like Jacqueline, Sofia or Elizabeth for your daughter, Santiago, Steven or Christopher for your son, the study advised.
We’re not sure we buy that, but on the other hand, you don’t see a lot of CEOs named Bubba or Sparky.
We only bring this up because we can’t help wondering if that’s partly why the national response to monkeypox has seemed so muted.
Though the virus isn’t as deadly or contagious as COVID-19, it’s taken federal and state officials months to muster any noticeable strategy to fight the outbreak.
Since May, the U.S. has confirmed slightly more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox. Of those, nearly 400 are in Washington state.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Days later, Gov. Jay Inslee stopped short of that, instead directing state health officials to take certain steps to educate the public about the virus and urging individuals to protect themselves.
The virus is spread by skin-to-skin contact, and the symptoms don’t sound pleasant: painful rashes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and respiratory symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fortunately, however, scientists developed a vaccine and effective treatments for monkeypox years ago. Then again, we have good vaccines for things like, say, COVID or polio — if people had the good sense to take advantage of them.
Nonetheless, we’re all in on community education and treatments for monkeypox.
It’s just tough getting past the thought that the response might’ve been more prompt if monkeypox would’ve been called something a little more ominous. Something that made people sit up and take immediate notice — diablo’s disease, the doomsday virus. You get the idea.
As miserable as monkeypox can be, we hope the public looks past the name and takes the necessary steps to keep it from spreading further.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Thanks to all for Beehive search; Make sure Microsoft projects work for our communities; Thanks, Mike Magnotti; East Wenatchee needs its own post office; Before you vote, read this on prescription drugs