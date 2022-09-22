That any children in the land of plenty go to bed hungry, lack health care or a roof over their heads is a shameful reality in America. But a new analysis reveals that this problem is far from intractable.

In fact, for more than two decades, U.S. childhood poverty has quietly declined, slashed by almost 60% between 1993 and 2019. If that wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, U.S. Census data released last week show an accelerated drop thanks to federal pandemic aid.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?