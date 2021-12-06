While searching for those perfect gifts this year, make sure your holiday cheer doesn't end with a holiday jeer.
During the 2020 holiday shopping season, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 17,000 reports regarding the nondelivery of goods, amounting to losses of more than $53 million. With shopping increasingly moving online, customers are increasingly vulnerable to a variety of deceptions that can leave them about as sour as expired eggnog.
"Oftentimes when we talk about cybercrimes, we are referring to massive intrusions into financial institutions or ransomware attacks against large providers," said Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge for the FBI in Oregon. "Smaller cyber scams run by individuals or groups can be just as frustrating and difficult for families this time of year when all you want to do is provide the perfect gift for your family. The best thing you can do to be a savvy shopper is to know what scams are out there and take some basic precautions."
One way to be a savvy shopper is to purchase items directly from the manufacturer or reliable retail outlets. The internet is filled with countless outlets offering below-market-price deals on hard-to-find items; but if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The FBI warns, "If you actually get a delivery, which is unlikely, the box may not contain the item you ordered in the condition you thought it would arrive."
There also is another concern when shopping online: Clicking on a link to access a deal can give a fraudster access for downloading malware onto your computer or phone, allowing them to steal personal financial information and debit/credit card details.
Shopping through social media sites and buying gift cards through unknown vendors also can leave shoppers vulnerable. As FBI officials warn, "Gift cards are popular and a great time saver, but you need to watch for sellers who say they can get you cards below-market value."
Among the recommended precautions:
- Never make purchases using public Wi-Fi.
- Beware of vendors that require payment with a gift card, wire transfer, cash, or cryptocurrency.
- Research the seller to ensure legitimacy. Check reviews and do online searches for the name of the vendor and the words "scam" or "fraud."
- And don't judge a company by its website. Flashy websites can be set up and taken down quickly.
The FBI offers additional tips online at IC3.gov. The website also can be used to report scams.
While shopping online always carries a risk and while most customers employ caution, charitable giving also requires discretion — especially at this time of year.
"Bad actors target victims through cold calls, email campaigns, crowdfunding platforms, or fake social media accounts and websites," reads a warning from the FBI. "Fraudsters make it easy for victims to give money and to feel like they're making a difference. The scammer will divert some or all the funds for personal use, and those most in need will never see the donations."
As Forbes.com reports: "The holidays are a time for family and friends — but scammers will do everything they can to ruin your celebrations. Being scammed can often mean losing money that can't be recovered — and more seriously, having your identity stolen."
By being careful, consumers can ensure that they experience only holiday cheer this year.