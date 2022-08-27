Purchase Access

More than 19 months after extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol, several facts about the event and the chaos surrounding it are indisputable.

  • Then-President Donald Trump, claiming the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, urged officials in several states to change their count of the votes. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, in a phone call that was recorded. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”
  • Trump acolytes concocted a plan to submit fake electors as the authentic electors in seven states, hoping to swing the results of the Electoral College. Trump lost the electoral vote, 306-232.
  • Trump privately and publicly implored Vice President Mike Pence to reject Congress’ count of the electoral votes. Pence rightly noted that it was not within his constitutional power to do so.