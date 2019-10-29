Wenatchee School Board Meliesa Tigard understands the needs of children
I am writing in support of Meliesa Tigard for school board. My two children have both had years of tutoring with her at Focal Point. When I first became my kids’ legal guardian, I had almost no idea what I was doing, having never had biological children. They struggled academically and emotionally.
Meliesa not only advocated for my children and helped them adjust to their life changes, but she went even further. She gave me emotional support and the skills and tools I needed to navigate the new world of parenting and to better understand my children’s learning challenges and achievements.
They are now succeeding in school, our adoption is finalized, and Meliesa played a significant role in our success story. Meliesa truly understands the needs of children and is proactive in advocating for quality education. The Wenatchee School Board needs her wisdom, her experience, and her compassion.
I ask you to support Meliesa Tigard for school board.
Kelly Delong
Wenatchee
Laura Jaecks’ leadership is needed on school board
Please join me in re-electing Laura Jaecks for Wenatchee School Board Position 1, a position she has filled for the last 16 years.
I served with Laura as a school board member for 10 years. During that time, I observed her wonderful listening skills, her ability to keep an open mind during tough decisions, her keen ability to problem solve, her compassion for student achievement and her understanding of parent frustration toward state rules and regulations.
Laura is honest and a true public servant. She and I started out on the board one year apart. At that time we had the leadership of Karen Norlin and Jesus Hernandez, who really helped us understand all the intricacies and inner workings of a board as well as how state laws must be met. At this time, Laura is providing that leadership to the newly elected board members who are not always receptive. Her leadership and experience is needed now more than ever.
If you are uncertain about Laura, I invite you to attend a future Wenatchee School Board meeting. They are held two Tuesdays per month at the district office starting at 6 p.m. You will experience her leadership and professionalism first hand.
Let’s re-elect Laura Jaecks to the Wenatchee School Board.
Kevin Gilbert
Wenatchee
Barron is best choice for school board
I am writing in support of Martin Barron for the Wenatchee School Board. I have known the Barron family for many years and have always admired Martin’s keen intelligence, interest in his community and ability to listen to all voices. We are fortunate to have such a caring and talented individual running for school board.
Martin understands complex matters and how to successfully navigate them. He works to educate himself on issues and does not simply jump to conclusions. He listens to others and can clearly see the big picture. Those are attributes a good school board member should possess and Martin clearly does.
Martin was in charge of finance and human resources for many years with both Pipkin Construction and Dole Northwest. That background will serve him well as a board member. He is respectful to all and has no agenda other than to serve our school district and community.
Martin Barron is a true gentleman, team player and problem solver. He is an excellent choice for the Wenatchee School Board, and I hope you will join me in voting for him.
Gail Gilbert
Wenatchee
Sewer District Commission Retain Greg Peterson on sewer board
To our friends on the east side of the river we encourage you to retain Greg Peterson for Sewer District commissioner.
In his first term Greg helped secure a $4 million grant from the state of Washington for an important sewer extension project that will enhance economic development for years to come.
As a retired community banker, Greg, knows the importance of economic development in our region. As he states, “growth should be paid for by growth, not by current ratepayers.”
Greg not only has the right experience and skill set but also possesses the character and work ethic that is critical in leadership roles, especially in our public agencies. Greg has no personal agenda here besides representing your best interests.
We know without a doubt he is the right person for the job and we ask you to vote to retain Greg Peterson for Douglas County Sewer District Commissioner No. 2.
Josh and Jenn Stendera
Wenatchee