Chelan City Council
Support for John Olson
In February 2017 I began attending the comprehensive plan updates, planning commission, and City Council meetings in part to try and have an active role in what is happening in Chelan when it comes to development.
I was concerned high density development proposals such as the one for Holiday Hills would occur without taking into account all the potential impacts to Chelan, the Lake, and Chelan residents. There are many developments, including Holiday Hills, that are being proposed and submitted to the city Planning Department that will change Chelan even more than what has already occurred.
The top three priorities that the city was asked to address during the comprehensive plan update was to protect the quality of the Lake, protect the view of Chelan Butte, and keep the small-town community feel.
I am concerned that those three things aren’t being stressed enough lately. We need a voice for Chelan’s residents! John Olson is running for one of the City Council positions that has become available. John has been attending all the City Council and planning commission meetings for years, and that is where I got a better understanding of who he is because of the issues he stood up for.
I have attended some of the City Council meetings where John has gotten up to comment to the council, and he has always been professional and well informed. His years of commitment to attending all the different meetings demonstrates to me he cares about where Chelan is headed, and the experience and knowledge he has gained will truly be an asset.
Although he is an active volunteer for the Chelan Senior Center and their Reruns store, I believe John would dedicate a lot of his time to the position of a City Council member. I think he truly cares and wants to take an active role in how Chelan will and should move forward.
Let’s work together to keep Chelan the community that drew us and keeps us here! Please vote for John Olson.
Evie Hirschberger
Chelan
Sewer commission
Support for Greg Peterson
This letter is in support of Greg Peterson retaining his position as an East
Wenatchee Sewer District
Commissioner.
I’ve known Greg as a small business owner, banker, and friend and believe his intelligence, common sense, people skills, attention to detail and willingness to work to achieve goals will continue to be a service to the Sewer District and its customers.
Besides safely and efficiently caring for the stinky stuff of existing customers, those who direct public sewer operations control one of the fundamental considerations for area growth and development —namely: how to plan, implement, and pay for sewer installation and collection for new development.
East Wenatchee services existing customers inside and outside the city. Areas of future growth will be in both the county and the city. In dealing with potential growth the Sewer District must often coordinate with public and private entities, including, among others: Water districts, planning departments, port districts, the city of East Wenatchee, Douglas County, the PUD, irrigation districts, and telephone, gas, and cable companies (e.g. where can the sewer lines be placed in coordination with conduits of others).
Certainly maintaining high quality collection and processing operations is a paramount district duty, but so is dealing with issues related to growth including managing costs.
Keeping an independent sewer district with a history of working well with customers, other service providers and regulators is important, and Greg Peterson is a good person to help direct such a district. I plan on voting for him.
Bob Kiesz
East Wenatchee
Eastmont School Board
Support for Sasha Sleiman
I’m submitting this letter in support of Sasha Sleiman in her bid for an Eastmont School District school board position.
I taught and advised her in high school student government, in her position as an ASB officer at Wenatchee High School, and could see clearly that she had a keen interest in government and policy. Her heart was always in the right place too; she fully believed in and followed the principles of servant leadership in how she put others first and listened to both sides of issues.
And she showed great balance between what needed to be done and what was truly important, namely people. Her ambition was rooted in solid, good values and nurtured with an excellent sense of humor. She went on after graduation to obtain a BA in Political Science along with an MA in International Policy and Conflict Resolution at Western Washington University. While there, she represented the students of WWU as their legislative liaison in Olympia and also was on the higher education coordinating board from ‘07-’09.
Sasha’s motives are are even stronger today — she believes deeply in democratic principles and sees it as her responsibility to take an active part, a leadership role, in sound decision making and fair judgment. With her strong background, her innate passion for process and representative government, and with her genuine desire to be a servant leader in her community, Sasha is a solid choice for the ESD school board. She has the intelligence, the will, and the heart.
Brent Grothe
Wenatchee
Wenatchee School Board
Support for Meliesa Tigard
I am voting for Meliesa Tigard for the Wenatchee School Board.
Many years ago, she worked with my brother in her learning center, and then I worked with her in the Wenatchee Youth Circus. Meliesa performed as Red Clown. With Youth Circus, she created roles for our little kids and wrote our comedy, and as vice president she sold and scheduled our seasons. When something went wrong backstage, we would hand a mic to Meliesa and she would run out on stage and entertain the audience. She can think fast on her feet and solve problems without making anyone look bad.
When my brother showed up at the circus lot with his preparation for his End of Course exam, Meliesa spent her weekend helping him prepare. She helped me with both math and writing to complete my degree, and she has helped my son with his highly capable math. I would call her in the evening when I was confused with my homework, and she would take the time to help me understand. When we had our baby, Meliesa taught in my husband’s classroom so we could have family time.
Meliesa is a committed educator who cares about kids and people and wants them to be successful. She takes time out of her life to help. The Wenatchee School Board is a volunteer position, and Meliesa has been volunteering to help people in education for 20 years. She really knows how to help people succeed in education, and she is willing to work hard and do extra, which is exactly what our board needs.
I hope you consider Meliesa Tigard for Wenatchee School Board.
Mollea Ochoa
Wenatchee