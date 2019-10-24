Wenatchee School Board
Support for Martin Barron
Our schools are the strength of the continued growth of our community. We recruit great families to the valley by having superb schools for their children.
The guidance of a strong, focused and effective school board is essential for this.
Martin Barron is a perfect voice to give Wenatchee schools strong support, financial leadership and a push for excellence.
Jerry and Denise Crawford
Wenatchee
Support for Sunny Hemphill
My choice of candidates for the Wenatchee School Board is Sunny Hemphill, as I find her to be an extraordinary advocate for the children in our community. I applaud her insight, integrity and honesty, which she has brought to the new school board.
While attending school board meetings, I have watched Sunny ask insightful questions on uncomfortable issues. She does not shy away from the elephant in the room.
Moreover, Sunny Hemphill has addressed the fiscal concerns of the Wenatchee School District. Not only was she a part of the team that decided which programs to cut or to keep, but she also fought for the programs that would benefit students the most.
This last school year, we have seen multiple changes to the school board, district administration and staff, as well as a new superintendent. Hemphill has been a part of all of these much-needed transformations in the district.
She is committed to being there to affect positive change and to create a sound fiscal budget for our schools so our children will have not just a better education but an education that has meaning and direction for their future.
Alicia Finn
Wenatchee
Mayor of Chelan
Support for Mike Cooney
I just reviewed a brochure from Bob Goedde who is running for Chelan Mayor. He has publicly complained how Chelan growth has progressed and wants to take us back to the development levels of 1965. I had to laugh at the statement in his brochure that states, “This election will determine what Chelan will look like going into the future.”
During his term as Mayor of Chelan from 2012 to 2016 he supervised the creation and final approval of the eyesore development known as “The Lookout.” If this development is what Chelan is to look like going into the future, as indicated in his brochure, we are all in serious trouble.
Mr Goedde, my question to you. While you were mayor, what did you do to try and stop this eyesore in our city?
If this is your vision of what our town of Chelan should look like, shame on you. You seem a little hypocritical wanting to go back to 1965 development levels but yet, while the mayor of Chelan, you supervised the creation and final approval of “The Lookout Development.”
Enough said!
I vote for Mike Cooney for mayor of Chelan.
Jerry Whetstine
Chelan
