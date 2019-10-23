Wenatchee School Board
Support for Laura Jaecks
We are writing to express our support for Laura Jaecks for reelection to the Wenatchee School Board.
During Laura’s tenure on the Board we have graduated two children from Wenatchee High School and our third is currently a junior. We have been extremely pleased with our children’s educational experience.
Laura has impressed us with her commitment to providing Wenatchee students with a quality education and her ability to make tough decisions with the best interest of the students in mind.
We have observed the board’s recent transition and feel that retaining Laura’s experience and dedication is essential and would be of great benefit to the future of Wenatchee schools.
Larry and Kelli Cordes
Wenatchee
Support for Sunny Hemphill
I am writing in support of Sunny Hemphill for Wenatchee School Board.
As a father of four children in the Wenatchee School District, I have been alarmed and concerned about the lowering of academic standards to increase graduation rates, especially at the high school level, as evidenced by the dismal state academic testing results and higher-than-average remediation rates.
Sunny Hemphill brings hope in for the children in our valley as she has been a tireless, focused and unwavering force for change in the school district to improve academic standards with proven, outcomes-based education programs. As both a school board member and the president of the board, she has worked to improve the education of all of our kids in Wenatchee.
I would urge the voters of Wenatchee to consider re-electing Sunny to the school board so that she can continue the changes to strengthen the academics for Wenatchee schools. Our kids deserve it.
Inku Hwang
Wenatchee
Eastmont School District
Support for Cindy Wright
On Tuesday, Nov. 5 Eastmont School District voters will face several choices all of which will alter the makeup and future of the District.
One of those choices is Cindy Wright, the incumbent, and one of the best people ever to serve in the role of school board director. She is passionate, experienced and compassionate. Moreover, she is a person of integrity and one in whom the District’s voters have shown great trust. A trust she has earned.
I hope on that first Tuesday in November you will consider casting your ballot for Wright. If re-elected she will continue in her diligent and determined efforts to serve the best interests of the district’s students, staff, and taxpayers.
“Why should we listen to you?” Is no doubt a question you may be asking about my qualifications to recommend Wright.
As a current, and soon to be former, school director, I can assure you that I have seen first-hand her commitment and strength of character in exceptionally serving the district for the two terms I have been on the board.
She has demonstrated time and again her common-sense, student-first perspective on the board’s main obligations; budget and policy making. Her understanding of district funding and allocation principles are bedrock requirements for effective service on the board.
As I am departing the board, I am certain that Cindy Wright’s expertise and knowledge are essential to the District’s continued success.
As for me, all I can say is thank you for the opportunity the district’s voters have given me. It has been both my honor and privilege to serve as an Eastmont School director. I did not, and do not, deserve the honor you bestowed, but I am ever grateful for the opportunity.
Eastmont’s staff is one of, if not the best, in our state. Our district is in good hands and our students, who are always our first priority, will continue to benefit from the commitment to excellence our staff, board, and parents demand.
Cindy Wright will demand excellence and deserves your vote.
Steve Piccirillo
East Wenatchee
