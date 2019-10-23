Wenatchee School Board
Support for Laura Jaecks
Over many years, I have personally observed Laura Jaecks’s dedication and commitment to the Wenatchee School District, both as a parent and as a member of the Wenatchee School Board.
As a member of the Wenatchee School Board, Laura thoroughly educates herself about the issues facing the Wenatchee School District, listens to all, and most importantly, makes well reasoned decisions in the best interests of all the children who attend Wenatchee schools.
Laura has served with the highest integrity on the school board for the past 16 years, for which our students, schools and school district are very fortunate. Laura is committed to continuing to ensure that our youth receive the best education possible.
Please join myself and my family in voting for Laura Jaecks for Wenatchee School Board.
Robert Sealby
Wenatchee
Support for Meliesa Tigard
I have a huge Tigard sign at our business, Gray’s Electric, and I recently planned and hosted the reception for Meliesa Tigard at the Town Toyota Center. My support for Meliesa Tigard is all in because she has worked with members of my family.
Meliesa is the kind of person who will come with you to advocate for your child when you are nervous and you need help. She is the one who will figure out what is happening with your child and ask the experts to test for it. She has done that for my family without asking for anything in return. She is generous with her support, and, when it comes to education, she really knows her stuff.
Meliesa has grown a successful business here in our valley by serving people well. She really cares about the kids, and she will go out of her way to make sure they get what they need to succeed. That is why I am supporting Meliesa Tigard for school board, and I would ask you to do the same.
Nicole Hastings
East Wenatchee
Support for Meliesa Tigard
Please join me in voting for Meliesa Tigard for School Board Position 1.
Last July, I met with Meliesa to learn about her background and her reasons for running for school board. I was impressed with her depth of knowledge that fueled her sincere desire to serve our community as an advocate for students.
I am impressed with her broad-based experience working directly with our district’s children as an after-school tutor, business woman, substitute teacher, and as a parent. Her 16 years running her own learning center has given her a deep practical understanding that teaching math and writing skills need to be a district priority.
She understands that our district needs to increasingly focus on better preparing students for post-high school education. Meliesa Tigard is uniquely qualified to guide our district, serving on the board.
I encourage you to learn more at Meliesa Tigard’s website: wenatcheetigard.com.
Susan Ballinger
Wenatchee
Support for Meliesa Tigard
Meliesa Tigard is a candidate for the Wenatchee School Board. I am thrilled someone with her expertise in teaching and devotion to education is running. Her passion for teaching writing and math will help all students succeed in their future endeavors.
Meliesa Tigard has run a learning center for 16 years. Her business survived the Great Recession due to her understanding the importance of priorities in spending. She knows what a balance sheet looks like. I am confident she will spend our tax dollars wisely. She is a businesswoman who is devoted to educating children.
I worked for many years in our district. My three children graduated years ago; I now have grandchildren in school. My desire to have our school district move forward, be successful and grow to meet the needs of all students extends beyond my own family. Strong schools are important for a successful community.
I am thankful Meliesa Tigard is running. You can learn more about her at wenatcheetigard.com.
I hope you will support her with your vote.
Susan Whitehall
Wenatchee
Support for Martin Barron
I am a first grade teacher in the Wenatchee School District and I would like to make a few comments in support of Wenatchee School Board candidate Martin Barron.
Fortunately, I have had opportunities to speak with Martin in groups with a range of stakeholders about our schools. I would like to share a couple things that struck me about him and compelled me to write this letter.
Martin Listens: In meetings with a diverse group of constituents, Martin listened to each perspective and asked follow-up questions to learn more. Furthermore, rather than just listening to the strongest voices in the group, Martin ensured every voice was heard and listened to. He is a true listener who realizes that all voices have value, add to his thinking and help him make informed decisions.
Martin is Positive: Meeting Martin for the first time, he set the tone for the conversation by telling stories about his positive experiences with his four children who graduated from Wenatchee High School. First and foremost, Martin knows we have great students, teachers, and support staff and is willing to build upon the strengths we have. We need a candidate who realizes the great things our school system is providing our community, yet is able to see a vision for even better things to come. He is that candidate.
Martin acknowledges the community: Martin is always cognizant about the Wenatchee community at large. For example, in response to well-intentioned ideas, he questioned, “How will this affect the taxpayers?” Martin wants to make sustainable decisions that make sense for kids, teachers, and every member of the community.
We find ourselves in a critical time in our schools. I have no doubt that Martin has the positive mindset about our schools, the willingness to listen to all stakeholders and the drive to make sustainable decisions that take all points of view into account that we need.
For these reasons, I have no hesitation in supporting Martin Barron for the Wenatchee School Board. Please join me in voting for him in the November election.
Kevin Parr
Wenatchee
Eastmont School Board
Support for Sasha Sleiman
I’m voting for Sasha Sleiman Eastmont School Board position 1. Sasha has run a great campaign. She’s been out knocking on doors, taking radio interviews, posting videos, attending meetings and working diligently to meet the Eastmont community that she intends to serve.
With a Master’s in International Policy, Sasha is more than qualified to be sensitive to the educational needs of a diverse population. She was raised in the area in a family that values education. Her grandmother, Lois Brown, was an elementary teacher for many years.
Sasha as no personal agenda to “fix” anything. Instead, she has set a goal to give back to the community that raised her. A servant at heart, Sasha plans to be visible in the school buildings. She intends to listen to staff, students and community members, ask the right questions and advocate for healthy and safe working and learning environments. You can view Sasha for yourself on her Facebook page: facebook.com/electsasha/. You can also contact her there if you wish to speak to her personally. A vote for Sasha Sleiman for Eastmont School Board position 1 is the right vote.
Terry Sloan
East Wenatchee
Wenatchee City Council
Support for Jorge Chacón
We are looking forward to voting for Jorge Chacón in the upcoming elections for Wenatchee City Council.
We are very pleased this year to have a choice between two great candidates who have conducted themselves honestly and respectfully. This is the kind of public discourse that we wish we could see among state and national candidates.
This is not a vote against Linda. We know her to be a sincere person who wants to do the best for her community. Our vote is for a person we have known and worked with for over 30 years, who in all that time has been devoted to making life better for all of us in North Central Washington.
As a councilman, we know that Jorge will seek input from all sides; even from those of us who don’t or can’t speak up for ourselves. We have seen Jorge work hard over the years, not for himself, but always for others. He will bring a perspective to the Council that will be very positive for us all going forward. We will be very happy to cast our vote for Jorge Chacón on Nov. 5.
Jim and Rosemary Tiffany
Wenatchee
