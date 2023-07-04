I’m fairly new to Wenatchee, but hugely disappointed in the lack of support for the dog owner culture. Currently, we have one dog park: completely graveled (most dogs have a hard time running on gravel, not to mention it should not be walked on in the warmer months - most of the year - anytime after 9:00 a.m., and that’s pushing it!), no water feature or water access inside the park, no grass, not to mention the current location is not one that I feel safe walking from the parking lot to the dog park.

My friends and I have witnessed drug deals, open defecation, fights, and attempted dog theft right from the park itself! I understand it took a lot to get this park approved, supported, and implemented.