I’m fairly new to Wenatchee, but hugely disappointed in the lack of support for the dog owner culture. Currently, we have one dog park: completely graveled (most dogs have a hard time running on gravel, not to mention it should not be walked on in the warmer months - most of the year - anytime after 9:00 a.m., and that’s pushing it!), no water feature or water access inside the park, no grass, not to mention the current location is not one that I feel safe walking from the parking lot to the dog park.
My friends and I have witnessed drug deals, open defecation, fights, and attempted dog theft right from the park itself! I understand it took a lot to get this park approved, supported, and implemented.
I am sad to hear that is the situation, and I applaud those who stuck with the fight and were able to get it approved; however, if you visit the park daily as I do, you will recognize its limitations. Wenatchee is growing, and there are more “pet friendly” apartments coming up; yet, there is nowhere to safely allow pets to mingle off leash. Also excluded is a widely growing human culture of dog lovers who like to mingle with other dog owners - sometimes, the dog park is the only place some will socialize because they cannot be without their pets.
Wenatchee is missing an entire culture of pet lovers, which, by the way, is growing, yet there are no plans for future dog parks. How can we move toward being a truly pet friendly town where there is more than one place to bring our pets where they can run, play, splash, rest, and truly be dogs? Does anyone have an answer to this? Wenatchee has increased pet friendly establishments, yet the town offers very little for those pets to get out and be dogs with other dogs.
I’ve traveled a lot with my pup, and I have seen some amazing dog parks - I would love to see Wenatchee embrace this culture as it does so many others.
