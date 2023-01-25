Everyone Deserves a Paradise

As you start up the Wenatchee valley, you can just see the Nightmare Needles sticking up on the far left of the distant mountains. At the base of their west wall is a tennis court-sized slab of white granite sloped at forty-five degrees. An open book class 5.0 climb up the center that leads to a groove which runs left across the top of the slab may require a rope for some climbers. From the upper left corner of the slab, a ten-yard walk takes the alpinist to a fifty-yard-long, granite walkway carved into the side of the six-hundred-foot-tall cliff. Uncannily provided with a granite railing for much of the way, the secret walkway leads to giant steps that march up to an alcove where surly dragons must have once kept watch.