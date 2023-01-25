Everyone Deserves a Paradise

As you start up the Wenatchee valley, you can just see the Nightmare Needles sticking up on the far left of the distant mountains. At the base of their west wall is a tennis court-sized slab of white granite sloped at forty-five degrees. An open book class 5.0 climb up the center that leads to a groove which runs left across the top of the slab may require a rope for some climbers. From the upper left corner of the slab, a ten-yard walk takes the alpinist to a fifty-yard-long, granite walkway carved into the side of the six-hundred-foot-tall cliff. Uncannily provided with a granite railing for much of the way, the secret walkway leads to giant steps that march up to an alcove where surly dragons must have once kept watch.
Not as spectacular but just as supernatural, Yoda’s Island is a camp spot in a campground across the Umpqua River from Umpqua Hot Spring. Despite obviously having been created by God, complete with a wonderful spring, the campground was closed because federal administrators disagreed with the ethics of the wizards and elves who held wise council there.
Conservatives have plenty of good ol boy paradises where wild stallions can ride their moto cross racers. So why can’t the liberals have a flowerchild paradise where free spirits can bask in the mystical glow of a geothermal wonderland?
I am writing this letter in regard to Waste Management services. It has been 5 weeks since we received garbage services. We tried calling several times with no answer. I did finally get a hold of them (through Chat), and they said that pickup has not been done due to weather. It's funny how …