Having moved here from the Seattle area I am often asked why. The answers should be obvious, but one reason that is frequently mentioned is recreation. And this is true. But I am not sure all the residents realize just how good the recreation is for allowing the solitary thought of an introvert.

The hills have many awesome places where one can get away from the crowds and pray or contemplate or stretch or whatever while even seeing the valley below. The movie theaters are also rarely crowded, especially the downtown Liberty Cinema which is still a good theater and a cool alternative to the heat.