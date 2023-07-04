Having moved here from the Seattle area I am often asked why. The answers should be obvious, but one reason that is frequently mentioned is recreation. And this is true. But I am not sure all the residents realize just how good the recreation is for allowing the solitary thought of an introvert.
The hills have many awesome places where one can get away from the crowds and pray or contemplate or stretch or whatever while even seeing the valley below. The movie theaters are also rarely crowded, especially the downtown Liberty Cinema which is still a good theater and a cool alternative to the heat.
Everyone mentions the Mission Ridge Ski resort, but does everyone realize just how cheap the lift tickets are for someone like myself who has reached 70 years and how the lines are virtually non-existent mid-week? But the place I most want to put a good word in for now is the Town Toyota Center's skating rink (Weinstein Beverage Rink at Town Toyota Center).
I have been there at times when I am the only one there. Imagine ! The whole rink to myself. And even in the summer, mid-week, early afternoon crowds may not be there. To their credit, sometimes staff member Jeremy will even specially sharpen my rental skates and Shawn will put on bluegrass for the overhead speakers.
There are a lot of really great places to get cool solitude in Wenatchee. Cool in both meanings of the word.
