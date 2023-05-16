In a little over 7 weeks, we will be celebrating the birthday of the United States of America. It’s a great holiday. Fireworks and all. But what does it really mean? To me it means FREEDOM. Needs a little work, but hey, what doesn’t?
I recently had a conversation with a very successful middle-aged woman with a profitable business who asked me "who makes the laws in America." I did my best to answer. After our conversation I wondered what else she did not know about America, so I purchased a book about how America works. I believe it was printed primarily for people who want to become citizens and must take a test to qualify for citizenship. I plan to give her the book, not because she is ignorant but to help her with any other questions, she has about the government that I may not know. Going through the book I found the test for citizenship. 100 questions. The answers are there as well if you want to peek. I did not.
I thought my husband and I would do well on the test. So just for fun, we answered the questions and then compared our answers with the actual answers. It's not an easy test, but it is a test that every citizen should be able to pass.
All I can say now is based on our answers we would not have become citizens of this country.
I will be ordering another book for myself. Then I will take the test again.
So, for all you folks who have come here and taken this test and are now citizens, congratulations. You earned it.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
In a little over 7 weeks, we will be celebrating the birthday of the United States of America. It’s a great holiday. Fireworks and all. But what does it really mean? To me it means FREEDOM. Needs a little work, but hey, what doesn’t?
I recently had the misfortune to need to visit the Chelan County Treasurer's office and make my way through the maze of construction to get there. I'm appalled that the Chelan County Commissioners, the Courts, and other County offices permitted this plan to grossly limit access to public ser…
The gun is the culprit as proved by national gun incidents of the last week. A curmudgeon shoots a young man for mistakenly ringing his doorbell; another curmudgeon shoots a young woman for mistakenly turning into his driveway; an angry young man shoots cheerleaders for mistakenly sitting in…
For all of you reading this right now, this letter probably isn’t for you. I’m writing to encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, but most of us already do that. (Thank you!) As a traffic safety professional, I read the data. Nearly 94 percent of us in Washington buckle up, and in Chelan…