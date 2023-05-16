In a little over 7 weeks, we will be celebrating the birthday of the United States of America. It’s a great holiday. Fireworks and all. But what does it really mean? To me it means FREEDOM. Needs a little work, but hey, what doesn’t?

I recently had a conversation with a very successful middle-aged woman with a profitable business who asked me "who makes the laws in America." I did my best to answer. After our conversation I wondered what else she did not know about America, so I purchased a book about how America works. I believe it was printed primarily for people who want to become citizens and must take a test to qualify for citizenship. I plan to give her the book, not because she is ignorant but to help her with any other questions, she has about the government that I may not know. Going through the book I found the test for citizenship. 100 questions. The answers are there as well if you want to peek. I did not.