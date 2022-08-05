Most people know almost nothing about it. They have grown up in a world virtually free of the disease. They don’t know the fear of an epidemic, when in a matter of weeks an infectious disease can paralyze hundreds of people in one small community, most children. They haven’t seen every ward in the local hospital filled with people trapped in machines called iron lungs, wheezing and gasping as the gears and levers move their paralyzed chest. They haven’t seen the aftermath, the children in leg braces or wheelchairs after weeks or months in the hospital, hoping they might walk again.
Most of us have forgotten about the epidemics of the early 1950s, forgotten about polio — poliomyelitis, aka infantile paralysis — but there are people in Wenatchee who can’t. They live with its effects every day. Some of them remembered their ordeal at a meeting of the Wenatchee Rotary.
Don Hinman was 23, just out of the service, working at Alcoa, when he came back from a hunting trip feeling tired. Then, he was more tired, and every nerve in his body felt like it was exploding. “I was so weak I couldn’t even go up one step.” He spent 59 days in Deaconess Hospital. He still walks with crutches, and says he feels fortunate. His wife Carol (she and Don met at a polio survivors’ picnic in Ellensburg in 1998) was a child in Wenatchee during the epidemic in 1953. She felt like she had a cold, a fever, then pain in her legs and arms — “a lot,” she said. Her father had to carry her into the hospital.
Karen Lunt was 6 when polio struck her father. She remembers the ambulance attendant who said, “I hope we can get him there in time.” Then, in Seattle in 1952 she was 10 years old. “I said my legs really hurt.” Her mother said it was growing pains. It was not. She spent weeks, months in Children’s Hospital and recalls being alone at night, singing to herself the song from the musical “Carousel” — “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Eventually her paralysis subsided.
Trina Adams was a former Apple Blossom queen, who had one polio vaccine and was due for a booster when she was struck in 1958. She spent 9 1/2 months in Deaconess Hospital, not leaving until her son Mark was born. She contracted the disease when she was two months pregnant. Now she persists with the help of her family, a motorized wheelchair and her beloved service dog Eon.
The worst year in Wenatchee was 1952. There were 171 polio patients received at Deaconess Hospital. Eight died. Across the state there were 1,320 cases. Polio is caused by a virus, often spread through water. Only five in 100 develop symptoms, most of those flu-like, Ford Barrett told the Rotarians. One in 100 are paralyzed.
“It was a real epidemic,” recalled Deaconess physical therapist Carmen Bossenbrock. Polio would lock muscle fibers. They had to be stretched or be forever frozen. That was her job, but it was long-term agony for the patients. They still speak of the “torture” even in their gratitude for Bossenbrock’s persistent efforts. “I’m so glad we haven’t had to fight this in recent years,” Bossenbrock said.
The turning point was 1955. A vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, the result of a massive national fundraising campaign called the March of Dimes, became available. Later came an oral vaccine developed by Dr. Albert Sabin. It was a great medical miracle.The disease has disappeared from the Western Hemisphere and the developed world. It persists in pockets of poverty — in India, Africa Asia. Rotary has set the goal of eliminating it entirely.
When the Rotary worldwide anti-polio campaign began, there were 350,00 cases worldwide. Now it is conceivable the disease could be wiped out. The effort has been called one of the greatest private health initiatives ever. It started in 1985, instigated in part by Dr. Ed Cadman, the new president of Rotary International, who saw the impact of polio firsthand in that terrible year of 1952 as an attending physician at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee.
The effort is not finished, but close. Don’t forget.
