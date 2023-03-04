I have been a homemaker for more than 50 years. My husband and I raised six children. We always had three meals a day. In order to stay within our grocery budget, I studied the grocery ads weekly, basing my menus on the best buys.
No more........what has happened? Weekly digital deals, member prices, must buy three, Friday only, member price with digital coupon, with card, when you buy four or more in the same transaction with card, final cost when you buy three. My head is spinning!
Good bye Albertsons, Safeway and Fred Meyer. I'm on my way to WinCo. Clean, well stocked and fair prices without any cards or coupons.
I support the prompt cancellation on the Dilbert cartoon and the notice in the comics section explaining that action. The Wenatchee World is demonstrating integrity as a responsible member of our community. Thank you.