Realizing the need for housing for middle income families, I watch as new subdivisions and condos and apartments are being built EVERYWHERE yet MOST Middle Income families can not afford them!! MANY new hotels have been added to our area, though employees needed to accommodate the visitors we encourage to visit our area do not make enough to live here.

While all this growth is happening, NO ONE seems to be addressing the traffic situation!! Driving from one side of Wenatchee to the other is often so backed up that the result is angry, impatient and unsafe drivers!! Grant Road is a MESS! Yet, new homes and apartments and condos are going up everywhere!! Am I the ONLY one concerned that we live in a relatively small community with very few roadways to get around or to cross a bridge? Many apartments and condos have ONE parking space, no matter the size or number of habitants which leaves our streets filled with their parked vehicles.



