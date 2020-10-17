Understanding the property tax system can be quite challenging. The way I prefer to explain it is to think of your overall property tax bill as one round-shaped pie. Various entities receive their revenue from slices of the pie. Since the state relies primarily on sales and business taxes to fund its programs, only a slice of what you pay in property taxes is actually the state portion.
Remaining slices (some larger than others) are comprised of taxes from various local governments for such things as school levies, school bonds, fire response and other local services. Most of these property taxes — and the increased amounts often requested — are subject to the periodic approval of local voters. Residents of one jurisdiction can pay more or less property taxes than residents of another jurisdiction depending on the measures approved by voters in that area.
The assessed value of property is also a major contributor to what property owners pay. If a tax rate remains the same but a property’s value increases, a property owner likely pays more. When the total value of assets throughout a particular jurisdiction increases, often due to enhanced residential and commercial development, the tax-requesting governmental entity enjoys the benefit of that total dollar amount being spread over more paying and valued properties, helping to keep the tax manageable.
Based on recent communications from the Washington State Department of Revenue, Douglas County — at no fault of its own — will likely experience a significant loss of property value beginning next year.
As described to me, this is due to a major data center’s error in how it valued its property in Douglas County.
Preliminary figures shared with me estimate the loss to be nearly $500 million or 8.6 percent of the county’s overall assessed value. To put it another way, this course correction could be somewhat equivalent to a half billion-dollar house burning to the ground and exiting our tax rolls.
As a result, the total taxes for some of our local entities will soon be spread over a smaller tax base. When voters approve specific fixed-dollar amounts for local tax measures but the overall assessed value drops, the impact of that total taxable amount will be more noticeable to the remaining property owners. Due to the significant anticipated reduction in Douglas County’s overall assessed value, a property owner of a $500,000 home could see as much as a $400 increase in their property tax bill next year depending on final year-end figures. New or increased local taxes could result in additional impacts to property owners beyond the effects of this upcoming tax shift.
I feel led to share this information with you because I have recently come to learn of it from the Department of Revenue and, like me, you have a right to know. As a resident of Douglas County and a property taxpayer myself, I will feel the sting of this issue alongside you. Even people in the county who do not pay property taxes, such as those renting homes, may feel the effects of this tax shift as landlords may increase rents to cover their increasing costs.
Property taxes can be difficult to explain, so I encourage everyone to learn more about them and become familiar with how this complicated system works.
Brad Hawkins lives in Douglas County and serves North Central Washington as State Senator for District 12.