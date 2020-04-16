Easter Weekend’s Wenatchee World included a Guest Opinion column which included the names of a number of respected community members. (Develop or Die? Mission Ridge development plans threaten ski hill and Wenatchee)
The column opposes any of the development plans proposed by Mission Ridge owner Larry Scrivanich (dba Tamarack Saddle, LLC). The writers say there are a dozen serious problems with the Mission Ridge development proposal and then proceed to identify seven alleged problems which I am sure others will address. Then, they propose their solution to all the Mission Ridge issues: Change Mission Ridge to a non-profit corporation owned and operated by skiers.
I address that “solution.” The writers ignore the fact that their “solution” has already been tried, not only by Mission Ridge, but also by Crystal Mountain. It failed in both cases. Mission Ridge where I have skied from 1997 to the present was originally a community owned/operated ski area. Crystal Mountain where I skied from 1970 to 1998 was also originally a skier-owned ski area.
Let’s see how those experiments worked.
I was one of the non-profit shareholders at Crystal Mountain for many years. We could exchange our “owner dividends” for season tickets which I did every year. In 1994, I looked closely at the balance sheet and tax returns and realized Crystal Mountain was a financial disaster in the making. I sold my shares. Within two years Crystal Mountain had to give itself to Boyne Mountain, Inc. in exchange for a single year’s free skiing for the then shareholders. That was the value of the remaining community owned shares. Today, Crystal Mountain remains under the private ownership of Boyne Mountain, Inc.
When I moved to Wenatchee in 1998, the Mission Ridge community operated ski area was struggling financially. It ended up giving itself to Harbor Properties, Inc. (a for-profit corporation then the owner of Stevens Pass ski area). Harbor was unable to turn a sufficient profit to pay for the needed maintenance and upgrades, so Harbor put the asset on the market. Harbor’s analysis must have indicated that any further investment in upgrading Mission Ridge would be too slow in showing any potential profits for their shareholders.
Mission Ridge and Crystal Mountain are both located on long-term forest service leases of the underlying property. Mission Ridge has the additional burden of being located in part on Washington Fish and Game land.
The biggest problem with these two community owned ski areas was financing for any upgrades or major maintenance.
Without ownership of the underlying real estate, there is no way to secure any long-term loans. We are talking some big numbers here to repair, update or replace lifts more than 50 years old. Eventually, both these Washington community owned ski areas realized they had to sell or give their operations to private ownership.
Harbor developed a master development plan and listed the Mission Ridge ski area for sale after a year of ownership. Local governments and several local businesses were sufficiently concerned about the possibility of Harbor simply walking away if they couldn’t find a buyer, so they supported the formation of a Public Development Agency (PDA) to help find and support a buyer. I served on the PDA, and we were kept abreast of all developments and had full access to the master plan.
The master plan anticipated that the privately owned 640-acre parcel adjacent to the Mission Ridge leased property would someday be available for private development. Most potential purchasers were unwilling to go forward without a commitment on that private parcel. At that time, the owners of that parcel were not willing to commit even though its eventual development was part of the master plan.
The master plan also included plans for the development of snowmaking and replacement of Chair 2 with a high-speed quad, which had become an industry standard. There was an extensive analysis of which should be added first as both were very expensive, but there was no conclusion. The wrong choice could be a financial disaster depending largely on the weather.
Enter Larry Scrivanich!
Larry was given a copy of the master plan, but he clearly had his own plans. As I recall, he was the only individual buyer who expressed an interest. Other potential buyers were partnerships or corporations. As the other buyers dropped out for lack of money or interest, Larry eventually made a bid that Harbor accepted.
Thereafter, Larry managed to add snowmaking and a high-speed quad in the same ski year. It took an owner who was willing to risk his own capital to upgrade the equipment to modernize the 50-year-old ski area. It took a new owner with exceptional fortitude with no board of directors looking over his shoulder to keep this operation financially viable. The recent addition proposed by Tamarack Saddle LLC has always been a necessary part of making Mission Ridge Ski Area a viable business entity for the long term.
We are very fortunate to have Larry Scrivanich as the owner of Mission Ridge. During his ownership he has done some amazing things to improve our skiing experience, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he is doing it with a negative cash flow.
He has purchased a newer high-speed quad to replace our current lift, and it may be installed this summer (coronavirus permitting). He has provided the latest and best grooming equipment and kept the older, used high-speed chair mostly operational. He has consistently delivered more than he promised, and is highly respected by his employees.
He is the deep pocket that a community owned ski area could never have. Wenatchee needs him to succeed, and if he says his success is dependent on the development of the real estate he recently bought, believe him. Work with him. Don’t try to substitute your judgment for his when you have only some of the facts.
I am a practicing attorney. I have never represented Mr. Scrivanich or his business organizations. In my opinion, returning Mission Ridge to a community owned ski area is not an option from either a legal or practical standpoint.
