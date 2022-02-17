Gov. Jay Inslee last week said the "day is coming" for the lifting of Washington's indoor mask mandate. That day should be soon, allowing individuals to make personal decisions about mask-wearing; prudent people will continue to don masks in public places, working to protect themselves and others from a COVID-19 virus that is maddeningly resilient.
Indeed, the governor must allow infection rates to dictate the schedule for mask requirements. Just a few weeks ago, the state was reporting the highest infection rates of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, with the omicron variant proving to be highly contagious. Hospitals have been near capacity, and death rates have been among the highest of the scourge.
That calls for caution, and another surge in infections would demand a continuation of an indoor mask mandate. But there is encouraging news; as Inslee noted: "The good news is that the wave has gone up like a rocket and come down like a rock."
Last week, Inslee announced that requirements for outdoor masks in some situations will be lifted Feb. 18 — Friday.
Now, he should follow the example of leaders in Oregon and California, who have set dates for the lifting of mask requirements. Well, to a certain extent; California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that his state's indoor mask mandate would be lifted today — for vaccinated people.
On paper, the dictate makes sense; a vast majority of recent infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated people, clearly reflecting the greatest threat to public health. But in practice the dictate is non-sensible and unenforceable. We can't imagine employees at grocery stores challenging unmasked customers about their vaccination status, nor would we want to burden them with that task.
Since early in the pandemic, mask mandates have been a flashpoint. Critics have argued that such mandates are unconstitutional — a position routinely debunked by the courts. Critics also have claimed that masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of the virus, but data suggest otherwise. Requiring masks early in the pandemic, when a previously unknown disease was rapidly spreading, exemplified strong leadership and necessary caution. Washington ranks among the top 10 states in fewest coronavirus infections and deaths per capita.
Now, with a wealth of information available to the public, that public is better equipped to make personal decisions. While many people have selfishly been concerned only with their personal comfort, we offer a reminder that masks not only protect you but those around you, including those who might be particularly susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.
Notably, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he favors removing mask requirements in schools. "As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials," Reykdal said.
That touches upon the reality of coronavirus: It likely will be with us forever, with periodic surges that call for a response from public health officials. Vaccines remain the most effective way to prevent those surges, and everybody who is medically able to receive vaccinations should do so.
For many of us, wearing a mask in public places also will continue to be a fact of life. An ounce of prevention, etc., etc. But the time is near for the public to measure out those preventive measures for itself.