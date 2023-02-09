Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lost nearly $2 billion in the first half of 2022.
The COVID crisis and subsequent limitations on healthcare brought home how detrimental delays in surgical care can be for patients. Our state’s hospitals also rely on those surgeries for their financial foundations.
Meeting the surgical needs our rural and urban communities, requires anesthesia staff for elective and non-elective surgeries. Unfortunately, between 2019 and 2020, nearly 200 anesthesiologists left Washington. Enhance Healthcare Consulting estimates a 5-10% shortage of anesthesia providers. Without anesthesia providers, operating rooms cannot function.
There is a way to help. Washington’s Department of Health (DOH) conducted a study last year on licensing of Certified Anesthesiologist Assistants (CAAs). CAAs are licensed and function as part of an Anesthesia Care Team under the supervision of a physician anesthesiologist. The DOH collected thousands of comments from the public, reviewed data on safety and efficacy of CAAs, and reviewed CAA curricula at medical schools around the country. The DOH concluded by recommending legislative support for CAA licensure in Washington.
Allowing CAAs to be licensed to practice in our state would bring more health care practitioners into the workforce, provide needed staff to get patients their surgeries, and take pressure off our struggling facilities. Twenty other states have figured this out and have licensed CAAs. It’s time for Washington to follow suit.
Patients can make a difference by encouraging their state legislatures to support Washington State House Bill 1038 and Senate Bill 5184. For more information on CAAs, visit anesthetist.org/about-caas.
