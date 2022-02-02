Late last week, The Wenatchee World’s Sydnee Gonzalez reported on a Grace Lutheran Church proposal to house homeless college students.
However, about two-thirds of the congregation voted to rescind approval for the project during a meeting Sunday.
Conversation about the church’s plans began when NABUR user, Wayne L., asked: “It sounds like a nice thing to do but the reality of it may not be so nice. If this church can do it, can the church in your neighborhood do it also?”
Here’s what the NABURhood had to say:
“These are small houses, not a tent encampment. There is a difference. Homeless students are not your typical homeless person. As a member of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, I fully support [Grace] Lutheran Church’s plans. Grace has done a lot of good for the community, for example, they ran a respite program for challenged individuals in the 90’s that gave a break for caregivers. If Grace Church is building them, what cost to taxpayers? Taxpayers didn’t pay for the respite program.”
— Lyle M.
In response: “This would fit quite nicely next to the Wells House. No one is against helping kids, just against the location.”
— Wayne L.
“No one would want free student/homeless housing in their neighborhood unless they received assurances that it would be well-managed, hygienic, and orderly — especially quiet. That would include an on-call manager who would react quickly and effectively to complaints/concerns, including quick eviction, if necessary. The troubling part about the church’s proposal is the apparent assumption, according to Sydnee’s article, that if they build it with their own church funds, some other agency will run it... and potentially fund it going forward. That’s an important detail that still needs to be worked out. Neighbors are right to be concerned and hold the church and city accountable. Construction costs are a one-time thing. Maintenance and operations costs are forever. Also, several commenters have made the good point about why a project like this couldn’t be built on college property. Seems a lot more logical.”
— Christine P.
“There are many reasons that people end up homeless. Severe mental illness is one of them. Not everyone has ‘average smarts’ or are neurotypical. If it was an easy issue to fix — it would be fixed. But it takes will and resources. This church seems to be stepping up and look what kind of comments it generates.
I would parry that there is no excuse, in a country that is as rich as ours, that anyone should be homeless, despite their circumstances. The reality is that no one seeks to live on the streets. Drug addiction can be fixed — but it does take resources invested to create programs and support people through recovery.
How easy is it on low wages is it to find housing? You need first, last rent, usually a damage deposit, as well as hook up fees for utilities. That can be several thousand dollars that one may not easily procure upfront. Some people are homeless until they can accumulate enough money to make those upfront payments.
There but for the grace of god go I....right?!”
— Kristi N.
“So one element not discussed thus far is the role of the college. Our community college is wonder. It is a great resource for our community and those who want to improve themselves.
The college has just spent a huge amount on a new and large building in the center of campus. Good for them for having the resources. The building is attractive and in keeping with the theme of the campus. In the recent past the college built a new gym/rec building on the west side of campus. It is also attractive and well built.
I wonder, however, that if there is such a student housing problem, why isn’t the college spending some of that money on housing? Anyone who walks the campus is familiar with the dilapidated building on the far west corner, west of the ball fields, which have been left to fall apart. They were housing at one time. Some of the college money could have been used to rehab those buildings. Heck, some of the church money could rehab those units. When I was in college I lived in much worse. Heck, when I was in the Army I lived in much worse.”
— Carl E.
What is your reaction to finding out the Grace Lutheran congregation rescinded their plans? Join the conversation on NABUR here.