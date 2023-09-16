Attention heart valve patients. My best friend of 40 years recently died and it did not have to happen. She had a heart valve replacement 4 1/2 years ago. About 3 -3/12 years ago she began not feeling right. Not rested after a night’s sleep, fatigued, low energy all the time. Many tests later and eventually a sleep study showed low oxygen at night. Started nighttime oxygen but made no difference. Started CPAP also no difference. This was a lady that, before retiring, taught 5-6 exercise classes per day! Long story short, she ended up in the ER recently because of difficulty breathing. An echocardiogram showed the heart valve was failing. Furthermore this particular valve has a global history of failing within 2-5 years, with at least 15 cases in Wenatchee alone. They are not informing the patients of this!!! If she had known this it would be a totally different story because she died of heart failure before surgery could be done. How many heart valve patients are having similar symptoms? Please see your doctor and insist on an echocardiogram! If you are not having symptoms request a follow-up echocardiogram every 6 months. Spokane doctors have said they follow their heart valve patients every 6 months with an echocardiogram. If my friend had had an echocardiogram even 3 months ago she would be here today.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Attention heart valve patients. My best friend of 40 years recently died and it did not have to happen. She had a heart valve replacement 4 1/2 years ago. About 3 -3/12 years ago she began not feeling right. Not rested after a night’s sleep, fatigued, low energy all the time. Many tests late…
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.