A forest scientist of some 45 years, Dr. Paul Hessburg studies large forest landscapes and their fire ecology. He also works with communities to help them take practical steps to foster more resilient forests and fire safe communities.
Through his research and public speaking, Hessburg works with citizens, policymakers, stakeholders, and land managers to adopt a holistic approach to tending the natural world and applying the wisdom not only of western science but of Native American land use practices, too.
Hessburg, a senior research ecologist with the Pacific Northwest Research Station, was awarded the 2023 Distinguished Landscape Ecologist Award by the International Association for Landscape Ecology-North America earlier this year for his contributions to ground-breaking landscape research. I sat down with him recently to talk about what he has learned.
Hessburg said he was trained as a forester under methods adapted from European forestry; methods that emphasized forest productivity, timber and habitat value, efficiently and economically. That view of nature continues to dominate much management today, he said, and it has helped create our current predicament.
“For 10,000 years, Indigenous people before us had fully settled the North American landscape,” according to Hessburg. “We weren’t aware of that because introduced human diseases carried by early colonists had wiped out most of the Indigenous population. Those that survived were killed or marshaled onto reservations. These original people had culturally burned our landscapes for foods, medicines, and material resources, and they did so with an alternative view of nature,” Hessburg said.
“There was an ongoing reciprocity with the land and its resources: The land nourishes us and we tend the land, plants, and animals that nourish us,” Hessburg continued. Their sense of transgenerational responsibility is alien to our current land ethic.
Fire suppression, timber harvests that favored removal of the largest and oldest trees, forest infilling and densification – now coupled with a warmer and drier climate – has set the stage for big and hot fires, which all too often threaten nearby communities. It is Hessburg’s view that we need to rethink our relationship with the natural world and begin to work in sync with the processes that create and maintain landscape resilience. Wildfire is one such process. We need to learn to live better with fire, something our original people did very well.
Hessburg is perhaps best known as the scientist who worked with North 40 Productions to produce two powerful presentations, Era of Megafires and Living with Wildfire. You can find them both at eraofmegafires.com. These productions and more than 100 community showings and dialogues that he and North 40 conducted across the West helped land managers, citizens, and policymakers begin to think more holistically about what they can do to enhance resilience in their forests.
Hessburg’s research and that of his colleagues shows that humans in prior centuries were highly successful when partnering with natural processes to manage these lands.
By studying and reconstructing resilient natural landscapes of the past, Hessburg, his lab team, and other colleagues have learned that natural processes are complex and interrelated. For example, a resilient forest needs non-forest conditions too, like grassy areas, wet and dry meadows, and open woodlands, he said. Habitat for fish also depends on the pulsed natural rhythms of fires moving through the landscape. Hessburg continues to study these complex interrelationships to better understand forest resilience.
An avowed optimist, Hessburg now understands that we can increase resilience by working with nature rather than against it. And, we have much to learn from our Indigenous partners. It’s a message that is increasingly welcomed. Hessburg and his colleagues have dedicated themselves to doing all they can to help us reimagine our relationship with forests and the natural world. As much a philosopher as a researcher, Paul Hessburg is showing us how we can begin healing our lands and (re)learn how to live safely with wildfires.
Even with our smoke dissipating, the reminders of fire season remain in NCW.
