'Era of Wildfires' scientist earns top Forest Service award

Paul Hessburg

 Pete O'Cain

A forest scientist of some 45 years, Dr. Paul Hessburg studies large forest landscapes and their fire ecology. He also works with communities to help them take practical steps to foster more resilient forests and fire safe communities.

Through his research and public speaking, Hessburg works with citizens, policymakers, stakeholders, and land managers to adopt a holistic approach to tending the natural world and applying the wisdom not only of western science but of Native American land use practices, too.



