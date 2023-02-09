We increasingly hear the term “woke” these days in both our national news and locally. But can anyone sincerely articulate its meaning?
This last summer, door-bellers for the Republican Party handed me literature comparing the wokeness of the opposition to the Christianity of their own candidates. Which is curious.
Because “woke.” by definition, is fundamentally “concern for social justice — a concern for racial, ethnic, gender, and economic justice, as in concern for the “least of us,” as the original Christian once said.
So how “woke” has become a derogatory term escapes me, and perhaps a good Republican Christian can offer clarification.
