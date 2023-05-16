I recently had the misfortune to need to visit the Chelan County Treasurer's office and make my way through the maze of construction to get there. I'm appalled that the Chelan County Commissioners, the Courts, and other County offices permitted this plan to grossly limit access to public services for people with disabilities.
On arrival, the single parking space marked as wheelchair-accessible was hemmed in by construction pickup trucks and blocked with a cone. It would be impossible to remove a chair from a vehicle parked in it, or to move a wheelchair past the vehicle to the temporary entrance. Next is a long ramp which - far too long for an individual with heart or lung capacity issues or physical weakness to go down just to get to security. A long walk to a service elevator followed. The door lacked an accessible doorknob and was too heavy for many users to manipulate. To hold open the door, a gate, and simultaneously manipulate a mobility aid to get in? Impossible. The elevator does not go to the Superior Court - presumably you make another long trip to yet another elevator for that. I proceeded a couple hundred more feet to get to the first floor lobby that opens to the street. The Treasurer's office staff told me that it has been this way for months.
On my way out, I got lost because there is no exit signage - just a sign (English only, no braille) that says to follow the signs backward. When I finally arrived back at the entrance I asked the security guard what a wheelchair user is supposed to do. He said if there are two guards on duty, one will help that individual, but that if there were only one they have to wait. As I drove by down Washington Street, I noticed a vendor wheeling bottled water up a temporary ramp and directly into the building. It makes no sense that water bottles have easier access to our public building than humans. What a shame.
In a little over 7 weeks, we will be celebrating the birthday of the United States of America. It’s a great holiday. Fireworks and all. But what does it really mean? To me it means FREEDOM. Needs a little work, but hey, what doesn’t?
