The discovery July 22 of eight pythons in Lacamas Park in Camas was what we in the news business call a “talker,” that is, a story that’s not necessarily important in the big scheme of things, but captures the public’s attention.
Police suspect the reptiles, some of which were 6 feet long, were dumped by their owner. While it’s highly unlikely the snakes could have survived and thrived in Lacamas Park had they gone undetected, the incident does illustrate how easily such simple irresponsibility can introduce potentially devastating invasive species.
In southern Florida, snakes introduced through the pet trade that somehow ended up in the wild have led to an explosion of Burmese and reticulated pythons. The serpents pose a threat to native species, including endangered ones, as well as household pets such as dogs and cats.
In Washington, we don’t need to worry about large snakes, but there are hundreds of plants, animals and insects that do imperil our crops, waterways and native species.
The Washington Invasive Species Council notes that invasive species cost Americans more than $137 billion per year. They impact nearly half of all threatened or endangered species. The council has evaluated more than 700 invasive species in and around the state and has identified 50 as “priority species” that require urgent attention.
Those priority species include Asian giant hornets, also referred to as “murder hornets,” which pose a critical threat to already-stressed honeybees; nutria; gypsy moths; and Eurasian milfoil, the target of a concerted elimination effort at Vancouver Lake.
A 2017 report compiled for several state agencies by Seattle company Community Attributes Inc. detailed just how high a price invasive species can exact. The direct impact of invasive species on Washington crops was estimated at $239.5 million per year; livestock, $120.1 million; timber, $124.8 million; and recreation, $20.5 million.
Underscoring the lesson of the snakes thoughtlessly dumped in Camas, the invasive species council says such species “Spread easily by wind, water, animals, people, equipment and imported goods.” It adds they “can devastate key industries including seafood, agriculture, timber, hydroelectricity, and recreation.”
This is why boat owners who have taken their craft out of state are urged to “Clean, Drain and Dry” to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species such as zebra and quagga mussels, which attach to boats. The Washington Invasive Species Council says, “These species could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year and close down access to state waters for recreation and commercial opportunities. They clog water intake pipes and filters, reducing water pumping capabilities for power and water treatment plants. Once established, these mussels will change ecosystems and food sources critical to native mussels and species, such as salmon and trout.”
Clark County Public Works’ website offers good advice on preventing the spread of invasive species and controlling noxious weeds, such as tansy ragwort, and invasive plants, such as Himalayan blackberries.
The Lacamas Park pythons faced more danger than they posed, but the patterned reptiles provide a vivid lesson on how easily invasive species can be introduced to an area. In this case, they did no harm, but animals or plants carelessly let loose into Clark County’s environment in the future might not be so benign.