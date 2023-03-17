Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary gain at the expense of truth, patriotism, defamation, election integrity, and more. This network’s patron Saint former President Trump was promoted and defended at all costs including the networks dignity and credibility. Stop the Steal, election fraud, minimizing January 6th., etc. (truth telling can get you fired at Fox).
These paragons of virtue have one opinion or set of facts when broadcasting and another when talking among themselves. E-mails and phone records, requested by Dominion paint a far different picture than what viewers were fed. Programing like News Max and OAN, not to mention radio and social media are nipping at the heels of Fox for viewer loyalty. It seems junk news from propaganda to conspiracies is a popular commodity.
The former president’s ability to manipulate the national agenda, to sail past legal jeopardy and come out smelling like a rose may be sinking but it is too early to know how strong the investigations in New York, Georgia, and the Justice department are, or if they will come to fruition.
Our justice system will be tested as they try to hold high ranking individuals accountable for their words and actions. Some of us were content to sit back and laugh at the outrageous words and actions of Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, the pillow guy, Donald Trump, or some outrageous members of Congress while businesses and individuals were harmed financially (Dominion), emotionally (Poll workers), and physically (Capital Police). To those targets of this propaganda there’s no humor in this fiction.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This is regarding the Opinion Page cartoon on Saturday, March 4, attacking Pete Buttigieg for not dealing with the Norfolk Southern train derailment fast enough. I think it's important that we correct misinformation as soon as we can, and I would like to refer readers to the February 25th on…
Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary…
Myself and others who live out towards Malaga have concerns about the stability of the cliff area just outside of town - about 3/4 mile. Some years past, crews installed a new jersey barrier to "catch" rocks which fell off the hillside towards the highway. That has seemed to work, "so far," …