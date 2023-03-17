Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary gain at the expense of truth, patriotism, defamation, election integrity, and more. This network’s patron Saint former President Trump was promoted and defended at all costs including the networks dignity and credibility. Stop the Steal, election fraud, minimizing January 6th., etc. (truth telling can get you fired at Fox).

These paragons of virtue have one opinion or set of facts when broadcasting and another when talking among themselves. E-mails and phone records, requested by Dominion paint a far different picture than what viewers were fed. Programing like News Max and OAN, not to mention radio and social media are nipping at the heels of Fox for viewer loyalty. It seems junk news from propaganda to conspiracies is a popular commodity.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?